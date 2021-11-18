Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Decreases By 59.3%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORPH traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $77.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

