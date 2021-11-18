Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 61.7%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,872. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

