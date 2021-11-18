Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rises By 73.5%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ NSYS opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nortech Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nortech Systems in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

