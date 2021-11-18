Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Expands By 137.9%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of nDivision stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 14,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,239. nDivision has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

nDivision Company Profile

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

