Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Decreases By 94.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MTNOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 92,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.