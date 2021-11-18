Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Expands By 57.1%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MJNE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 39,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,468. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. MJ had a return on equity of 137.87% and a net margin of 525.43%.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

