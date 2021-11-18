Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Increases By 300.0%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,693,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MXSG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 568,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,894. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Mexus Gold US has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

