Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Increases By 300.0%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,693,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MXSG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 568,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,894. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Mexus Gold US has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Mexus Gold US
