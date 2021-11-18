Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Increases By 219.7%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the October 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Majic Wheels stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,355,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.27.

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

