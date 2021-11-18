Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Rises By 408.3%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 193,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

