Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Declines By 80.0%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.74. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

