Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Decreases By 83.1%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 14th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JAPSY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,133. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About Japan Airlines
