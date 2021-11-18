Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Decreases By 83.1%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the October 14th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JAPSY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,133. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

