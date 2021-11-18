Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Grows By 88.0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares during the period.

