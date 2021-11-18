Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Grows By 88.0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.
