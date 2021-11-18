Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Declines By 39.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.84. 1,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $104.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.