Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Rises By 92.1%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PFM stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

