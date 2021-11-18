Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Rises By 92.1%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PFM stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
