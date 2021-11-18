Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Decreases By 91.3%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the October 14th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:GOF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,491. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,422,000 after buying an additional 336,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 623,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 600,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.