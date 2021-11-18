Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Expands By 167.7%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 167.7% from the October 14th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.0 days.
GRNNF stock remained flat at $$25.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
