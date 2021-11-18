Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Expands By 167.7%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 167.7% from the October 14th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.0 days.

GRNNF stock remained flat at $$25.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

