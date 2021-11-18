Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Grows By 99.2%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

