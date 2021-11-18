Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Expands By 226.3%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 226.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GVDNY. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.29. 15,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,693. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $102.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

