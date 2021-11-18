Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Declines By 45.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

