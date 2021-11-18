Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Increases By 157.5%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the October 14th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,874. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,508,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 430.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,381,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,626,000 after buying an additional 5,177,746 shares during the period.

