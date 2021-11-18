Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 75.0%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCAL stock remained flat at $$54.67 during trading hours on Thursday. 10,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $57.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

