Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rises By 91.4%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FEMY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
