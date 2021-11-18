Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rises By 91.4%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FEMY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Femasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

