Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Grows By 85.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENN Energy stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.5492 per share. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

XNGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA cut ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.