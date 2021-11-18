Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 76.2%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the October 14th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,643,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of Enel stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.