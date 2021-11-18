Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Increases By 57.4%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 813.7 days.
Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$13.37 during trading on Thursday. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
