Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Declines By 44.4%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LYL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,877. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. Dragon Victory International has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dragon Victory International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

