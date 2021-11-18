Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Increases By 269.2%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Covestro has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

