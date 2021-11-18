Short Interest in Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Grows By 94.5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,800 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.25. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

CPPMF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

