Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Declines By 78.1%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the October 14th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 280,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Get Compass Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $711.50.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.