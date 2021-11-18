Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 80.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
