Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 80.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

