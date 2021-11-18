Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declines By 77.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the October 14th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 771,570 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 325,784 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,761,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 148,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 59,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

