Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 49.3%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the October 14th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

