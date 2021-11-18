Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Drops By 72.9%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the October 14th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,661,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AITX stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

