Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Decreases By 40.8%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 106,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,372. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.81 million, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.