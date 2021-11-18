Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Decreases By 40.8%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 106,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,372. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.81 million, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

