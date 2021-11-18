Sheryl Palmer Sells 9,115 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.