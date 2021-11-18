Sheryl Palmer Sells 9,115 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
