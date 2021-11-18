SharpLink Gaming (SBET) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SharpLink Gaming to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million -$1.82 million -8.95 SharpLink Gaming Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 57.89

SharpLink Gaming’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SharpLink Gaming. SharpLink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming’s rivals have a beta of 3.66, indicating that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming Competitors -33.14% -20.55% -4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SharpLink Gaming and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpLink Gaming Competitors 188 706 1227 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 3.86%. Given SharpLink Gaming’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharpLink Gaming has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

