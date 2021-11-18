Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SHCAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,724. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sharp had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

