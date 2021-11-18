Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 25,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

