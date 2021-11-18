ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,341,228. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE NOW traded down $5.97 on Thursday, hitting $678.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,723. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $661.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

