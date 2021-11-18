Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the October 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNRH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 2,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

