Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 246,892 shares.The stock last traded at $13.95 and had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

