Sempra Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $124.24 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.