Sempra Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.
Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $124.24 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.47.
Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
