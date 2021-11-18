Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 339.6% from the October 14th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ SECO opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Secoo has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Secoo by 102.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Secoo by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Secoo by 37.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Secoo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

