Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNYCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 36,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile
