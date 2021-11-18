Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNYCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 36,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get Searchlight Resources alerts:

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.