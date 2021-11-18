Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Tyson Foods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.78. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

