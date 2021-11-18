Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

