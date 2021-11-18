Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $85,892,850.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

