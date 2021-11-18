Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -549.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.16. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of C$18.95 and a one year high of C$29.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$630,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,268,819.30. Also, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,748. Insiders sold 103,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,868 over the last quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

