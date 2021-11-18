Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -409.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 232.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

