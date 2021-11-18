SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $416.00 at Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $424.00 to $416.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SE. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.08.

SE stock opened at $314.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.65. SEA has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 9.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 17.5% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SEA by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,857 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 24.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

